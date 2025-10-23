Gov Radda Swears-In Three Commissioners, Eight Permanent Secretaries

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has sworn in three new commissioners and eight permanent secretaries, urging them to view their appointments not as rewards, but as solemn responsibilities to serve the people of the State with honesty, transparency, and a sense of Duty.

Those sworn in as commissioners include Yusuf Jibia, Aisha Malumfashi, and Sirajo Abukur.

Those sworn in as Permanent Secretaries are: Yusuf Ahmed (Katsina LGA), Aminu Ibrahim (Katsina LGA), Aishatu Abdullahi (Dutsinma LGA), Dasuki Ibrahim Abubakar (Malumfashi LGA), Lawal Abashe (Matazu LGA), Ado Yahaya (Sabuwa LGA), Sani Rabi’u Jibia (Jibia LGA), and Nasiru Ladan (Kaita LGA).

The governor emphasized that the swearing-in ceremony took place at a time when his administration is reviewing its performance after two and a half years in office, with the intention of strengthening the civil service and enhancing its responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

The ceremony, held on Thursday at the Katsina Government House Council Chamber, was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and families of the appointees.

Governor Radda described the event as “a renewal of commitment to good governance, accountability, and effective service delivery.”

“This government is now almost two and a half years in office. It is, therefore, time for us to reassess what we have done so far and reposition people in various capacities to strengthen the system,” he said.

Governor Radda praised the new commissioners for their competence, integrity, and record of public service.

In particular, the Governor described Jibia as “the oldest politician in the cabinet,” commending his decades of experience across several leadership roles — from Local Government Chairman to Head of Agency, Commissioner, and Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board.

“He has been everywhere and done everything. We will continue to benefit from his vast experience, deep understanding of governance, and commitment to public service,” the governor noted.

[READ ALSO:]UPDATED: Tinubu Swears In Amupitan As INEC Chairman

He also commended Aisha Aminu as a shining example of women’s contribution to governance and entrepreneurship in Katsina State.

Radda recalled her dedication during his election campaign and her impressive work as the pioneer Director General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), where she empowered many young entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“Because of her performance — and my desire to bring more women into government — I decided to elevate her to the position of Commissioner, so that we can continue to benefit from her experience, innovation, and commitment to youth and women empowerment,” he said.

The governor further commended Abukur, describing him as a long-time political associate and a symbol of youthful energy in governance. He recounted Sirajo’s remarkable service as head of KASROMA, where his leadership improved road construction and maintenance across the 34 local governments.

“We need to bring in young people into government so that we can harness their energy, creativity, and drive for development,” Radda stressed.

Governor Radda also highlighted the importance of inclusiveness, explaining that Sirajo’s appointment reflects fairness and representation for Rimi Local Government Area, which has not produced a commissioner since the return of democracy.

“As destiny would have it, it is now time for Rimi to be represented in the cabinet,” he stated, underscoring his commitment to balanced appointments across all zones.

Turning to the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries, Governor Radda said their appointments form part of his ongoing reform to professionalize the state civil service. He charged them to be disciplined, result-oriented, and efficient in supporting policy implementation.

“You represent competence, discipline, and professionalism. We expect you to be the driving force behind efficient service delivery,” he added.