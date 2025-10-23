Protect Integrity Of Nigeria’s Electoral Process, Tinubu Urges New INEC Chair

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging him to uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The ceremony, held at the State House Council Chamber in Abuja, marked the beginning of what Tinubu described as a “challenging yet rewarding journey” for Amupitan, whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate on October 16.

The President charged the new INEC boss to serve with integrity, patriotism and transparency, emphasising that the credibility of elections remains central to the nation’s democratic progress.

“Our democracy has come a long way in 25 years.

“To ensure it flourishes, the integrity of our electoral process must be beyond reproach,” the President said.

He identified the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, slated for November 8, 2025, as a litmus test for Amupitan’s leadership, stressing the need for free, fair and credible polls.

Tinubu also called for continuous innovation and reforms in the electoral process, insisting that transparency and non-violence must guide every stage of elections, from registration to vote counting.

The newly sworn-in Chairman also arrived at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja to formally assume office.

Amupitan, 58, replaced Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure ended this year.

During his Senate screening, the new INEC Chairman pledged to reform the commission, enhance institutional independence and rebuild public confidence in Nigeria’s elections.