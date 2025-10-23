JUST IN: Amupitan Arrives State House For Swearing-In As INEC Chair

The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has arrived at the State House in Abuja for his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu.

Amupitan arrived at the State House on Thursday morning, dressed in a white ‘agbada’ paired with a gold cap, exchanging greetings with onlookers ahead of the ceremony to formalise his assumption of office as the head of the nation’s electoral umpire.

The professor of Law was accompanied by some presidential aides and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima is presiding over a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Villa.

The meeting is being attended by governors and deputy governors from the 36 states of the Federation.

Amupitan’s appearance at the villa comes a week after the Senate confirmed his appointment as INEC Chairman following a rigorous screening session on October 16.

During his screening, the 58-year-old don was questioned by senators on his plans to restore credibility to Nigeria’s electoral process and drive meaningful reforms within the commission.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] INEC Chairman-Designate Amupitan Seeks Nigerian Elections Where ‘Loser Will Congratulate Winner’

Amupitan, who was nominated by President Tinubu and endorsed by the National Council of State, succeeds Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure as INEC Chairman officially ended recently.

He thus becomes the sixth substantive head of the electoral body since its establishment.

While addressing the Senate during his screening, Amupitan had promised to prioritise electoral reforms that would ensure transparent polls and boost public confidence in election outcomes.

The professor stated that his focus would be on strengthening the provisions of the Electoral Act to address inconsistencies in election timelines and promote credibility in the process.

“We must conduct elections where even the loser will congratulate the winner and say, ‘You won fairly and well.’ When that happens, voters’ confidence will naturally be restored,” he said.

The law professor also dismissed reports linking him to President Tinubu’s legal team during the 2023 Presidential Election Petitions Court, clarifying that he neither represented the President nor appeared for any of the opposition candidates.

“I never appeared before the Presidential Election Tribunal or the Supreme Court for any of the parties,” he told lawmakers, reaffirming his neutrality.

Amupitan is expected to take over immediately after his swearing-in and begin the transition process at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.