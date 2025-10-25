One Injured As Truck Falls Off Lagos Bridge

One person was serverly injured when a fully-loaded truck fell off the Oshodi Bridge in Lagos State.

The truck was said to have suffered a brake failure shortly before the incident.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, in a statement confirming the incident on Saturday, said its operative acted swiftly by rescuing the injure man.

It said the six-tyre truck with registration number AKD 135 YK, plunged off the Oshodi Bridge into the terminal ditch while descending from Oshodi-Oke inward Mile 2.

“Preliminary information gathered from the scene indicated that the ill-fated truck, reportedly laden with tonner printing materials, experienced a critical mechanical failure while descending the bridge, thereby losing control before skidding off the carriageway and tumbling into the terminal below.

“The unfortunate incident, which could have culminated in catastrophic casualties, was swiftly mitigated through the prompt, professional, and coordinated intervention of LASTMA personnel who arrived at the scene within minutes to rescue victims, manage traffic, and prevent escalation,” the statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, partly read.

The agency said that upon arrival, the officers immediately commenced rescue operations and successfully extricated the victim who sustained grievous injuries in the accident.

“The injured man was expeditiously conveyed to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment, while the driver of the truck was apprehended and handed over to security operatives from Makinde Police Station, Oshodi, for further investigation into the cause of the brake malfunction and other contributory factors.

“To forestall secondary collisions and ensure the safety of road users, LASTMA operatives swiftly cordoned off the accident scene, diverted vehicular movement, and supervised the clearance of the wreckage thereby restoring traffic normalcy within a remarkably short period.

“Commending the officers for their gallantry and professionalism, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki, lauded their exceptional response, diligence, and adherence to standard safety protocols during the operation,” the statement added.