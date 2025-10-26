Police Exhume Bodies Of Victims Allegedly Murdered By Native Doctors In Delta

Police operatives have uncovered a horrifying case of alleged murder involving two self-styled native doctors.

The native doctors were accused of killing their clients and dumping their bodies inside a soak-away pit in Owa-Alidinma community, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victims, 22-year-old motorcycle rider, Isioma Ugbeje, and 20-year-old passenger, Liberty Friday, were reported missing after visiting a shrine in the community for spiritual consultation.

According to reports, Friday had gone to seek help from the herbalist, accompanied by Ugbeje, who transported him on his motorcycle. When both men failed to return home, their families raised an alarm and reported the case to the police.

Following a petition lodged at the Agbor Area Command on October 14, 2025, detectives launched an intensive investigation that led to the discovery of the victims’ decomposing remains at the shrine. The bodies were exhumed from a soak-away pit within the premises.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command, Bright Edafe, said two suspects, identified as Amechi Okwuokenye (20) and Smart Okwuokenye (26) both half-brothers were arrested in connection with the killings.

According to Edafe, Amechi was apprehended while hiding inside a refrigerator at the shrine. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he and his brother lured Friday and the motorcycle rider to the shrine, kidnapped them, and demanded a ransom of ₦10 million. When the plan failed, they allegedly murdered both men and disposed of their bodies in a soak-away pit.

He revealed that evidence found at the shrine, including blood stains and ritual items, suggested that the crime might have been linked to ritual or organ harvesting practices.

Meanwhile, the wife of the slain motorcycle rider, a mother of five, and the family of Liberty Friday have appealed for justice over the gruesome killings.

In an official statement released by the Command, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, assured the public that justice would be served and that the suspects would face prosecution.

“The Command will ensure that justice is delivered in this matter. The suspects are in custody, and the remains of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” the statement read.