Fubara Moves To Unlock Blue Economy, Tourism Potentials In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged his commitment to unlocking the vast blue economy and tourism potentials of the state’s coastal region, with Andoni, a local government area in his federal constituency as one of the major focus areas.

Governor Fubara stated this on Tuesday during an inspection of the 13.52-kilometre Ngo–Atlantic Beach–Oyorokoto Road, a brand-new access route being constructed to link the Andoni Local Government Headquarters, Ngo to a beach directly facing the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the Governor, the project represents a deliberate step toward diversifying the state’s economy through marine-based opportunities and tourism.

READ ALSO: Rivers LG Commission To Eliminate Ghost Workers Through Biometric Verification

“We are doing another inspection today. This particular one is a virgin road, 13.52 kilometres of a new pathway to the blue economy,” Governor Fubara stated.

“Initially, we were constructing a road to Oyorokoto Beach, one of the finest tourist centres in this area. But as we progressed, we discovered another beach directly facing the Atlantic Ocean. It became clear that we shouldn’t limit development to just one site. We want to harness this new beach front as part of our broader plan to develop the blue economy.”

He noted that the road, cutting through difficult coastal terrain, will not only boost marine and fishing activities in Oyorokoto, reputed as West Africa’s largest fishing settlement, but also stimulate tourism, hospitality, and other businesses along the coastline.

“You can see for yourself, it’s a brand-new road in a very difficult terrain, just like the one we saw yesterday (Trans-Kalabari Road). But I strongly believe we will overcome it. From what we’ve seen today, the contractor, MCC, is doing their best, and by next year, hopefully by March, we’ll have the cause to commission this project and give God all the glory,” the Governor affirmed.

Governor Fubara commended the contractor, MCC, for its quality of work despite the terrain challenges, and expressed optimism that the road would be completed and ready for commissioning by March next year.

Beyond Andoni, the Governor also inspected the 5.2-kilometre Kalaibiama–Epellema Road in his Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

The road also features a 450-meroad river crossing ridge.