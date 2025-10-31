Truck Crushes Five Commuters To Death In Ondo

Five persons have died while two others sustained injuries in a road crash that occurred at a suburb of Akure, Ondo State capital on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 9:00 o clock in the morning at a junction just before the Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area.

It involved a Nissan Sunny car and a DAF tipper truck.

The victims were said to be traders on their way to sell their goods at the market in Ogbese, a neighboring community.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in the state, Samuel Ibitoye who confirmed the incident, attributed the cause to over speeding.

“Seven people were involved, five were killed – comprising one male adult, three female adults, and one female child – while two others sustained injuries,” Ibitoye said.

The FRSC boss added that the remains of the dead victims had been deposited in the mortuary at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, by personnel from the FRSC Owo Unit Command.

He lamented the rising cases of avoidable accidents on major routes across the state, saying the command had intensified engagements with tipper drivers and other motorists along the Akure-Ogbese axis to promote safer driving practices.

The FRSC chief expressed sadness on the tragic incident, appealing to drivers to ensure proper vehicle maintenance to prevent crashes caused by mechanical faults.

He added: “We urge motorists to adopt defensive driving techniques, especially during the ember months. Motorists are advice to always drive responsibly to safeguard lives and support national development.”

The accident came about the same time that a multiple auto-crash at the Kara Bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway led to the death of a policeman and about five others.

Channels Television learned that the accident, which happened on Wednesday night, involved some trucks, including a fuel tanker, that collided on the bridge.

One of the victims was burnt beyond recognition. The incident cause gridlock along the road, spilling to other parts of Ogun and Lagos. It left commuters grounded for the better part of the day with hundreds of road users trekking to their work and businesses.