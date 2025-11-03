Two Reported Dead As Suspected Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community

Two persons have been reportedly killed in an attack carried out by suspected gunmen at Oriuzor community in Ezza-North Local Government of Ebonyi State.

The spokesman for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday.

Ukandu, a Superintendent of Police, said that the incident occurred on Saturday night, November, 1, 2025, adding that the police are on the trail of the suspected gunmen.

He said a barber identified as Ifeanyi Ogele, was shot dead in his shop while Obumneme Nweke, a commercial tricycle operator, popularly known as Keke rider was killed not too far from the barber’s shop.

Ukandu stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances and apprehend the perpetrators.

“For now, no arrest has been made but our men are on their trail,” the Command’s spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a commercial bus driver has been brutally attacked by suspected hoodlums on Monday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

According to an eyewitness, a group of suspected hoodlums attacked the driver for allegedly beating the traffic.

The hoodlums chased the driver and harassed him until he lost consciousness, then disappeared into thin air after carrying out the brutal attack.

The Command’s spokesman stated that following swift intervention of the police officers on ground to prevent further breakdown of law and order, four persons were arrested in connection with the brutal attack.

He noted that the driver was taken to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical care.

Adding that the suspects are in police custody, as investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the attack.

Ukandu assured the public that justice would prevail, as he revealed that the driver was recuperating at the hospital.