We Will Approve ₦1.1trn For Debt Settlement, Akpabio Assures Protesting Contractors

The Senate has appealed to protesting government contractors to remain calm, assuring them that the Senate will soon approve the President’s request for ₦1.150 trillion domestic borrowing to settle outstanding debts owed to them.

Some contractors had earlier besieged and barricaded the entrance of the National Assembly over unpaid debts for executed projects, vowing to sustain their protest for seven days until their demands were met.

The blockade disrupted accessALSO to the premises, delaying the day’s plenary and creating tension among lawmakers.

Speaking during plenary, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed that the upper chamber had already approved domestic borrowing to enable the Federal Government clear the backlog of payments. He urged the contractors to be patient as government takes steps to address their grievances.

“We have just approved domestic borrowing to settle the indebtedness of contractors. I appeal for calm and urge them to give the Federal government time to resolve the issue,” he said.

Also during plenary, the Senate announced plans to debate recent comments attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump alleging a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Akpabio said he would await the Federal Government’s official response before making any comment on the issue.

Akpabio clarified that he was not in a position to respond to President Trump, underlining that the matter involves sensitive diplomatic considerations.

According to him, “Who am I to respond to President Trump?”

Akpabio’s rhetorical question was geared towards clarifying that he never made such comments. He revealed that he has already petitioned the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) and taken legal action against the blogger behind the false report.

The Senate President also called for caution in public discourse, urging Nigerians and the media to avoid spreading misinformation or inflammatory narratives that could jeopardize national unity.

He, however, assured lawmakers that the Senate would formally discuss the development at a later legislative date.

The Senate President also called on the Cybercrime Unit to identify and prosecute those responsible for spreading fake news about the Senate and its leadership.

Akpabio further noted that Nigeria’s internal challenges must be viewed from all perspectives, underscoring the need for peace and unity in a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s problems must be weighed from all sides. What we need is peace,” he said.

Meanwhile the Deputy Senate President retorted by asking the Senate President if he is afraid of Trump. He reminded that Nigeria is a sovereign country and that he is not afraid of Trump.