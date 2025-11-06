PDP Members Stage Peaceful Protest At US Embassy In Abuja

Some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are holding a peaceful protest at the United States Embassy in Abuja.

The protesters are seeking the support of the international community to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy and prevent the country from sliding toward a one-party system.

They are also submitting protest letters at the US Embassy, the European Union complex, and the Ministry of Justice.

The demonstrators carried placards with messages urging the international community and the Ministry of Justice to intervene and protect Nigeria’s democracy and the judiciary.

The protesters allege a drift toward a one-party state, claiming that the ruling party is engaging in undue intimidation of opposition members.

The opposition party has been embroiled in crisis for over two years now, with leaders of the party recently engaging in counter suspension of each other.

READ ALSO: PDP BoT Chair Wabara Appeals To Warring Members To Sheathe Swords

The escalation of the crisis over the weekend saw the national chairman, Umar Damagum, along with some members of the National Working Committee (NWC), announcing the suspension of the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, and other principal officers.

In a swift counter, Samuel Anyanwu led a separate faction of the NWC to suspend Damagun, National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and four other principal officers of the party, deepening the ongoing leadership crisis within the PDP.

While Samuel Anyanwu-led acting national chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed resumed at the PDP national headquarters on Monday, Damagum and members of the National Working Committee loyal to him were conspicuously absent.