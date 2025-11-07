‘They Are Out Of Ideas,’ Momodu Dismisses Allegation Of Opposition Pushing Genocide Claims

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has faulted claims that the opposition is responsible for President Donald Trump’s allegation of a genocide targeted at Christians.

Momodu spoke on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, describing those behind the claim as people who have run out of ideas.

“Look, my brother, anyone who sees opposition behind this is just being clear that they have run out of ideas,” the publisher said on the breakfast show.

“The opposition that is trying to put its act together now has time to go to Washington?”

“So anyone blaming the opposition — of course, everything in Nigeria, when it’s not APC, they blame the immediate predecessor, even a man who has gone to join his ancestors, former President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

READ ALSO: China Declares Support For Nigeria, Opposes Trump’s Military Threat

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, had accused the opposition of being behind the move by Trump to label the killings in Nigeria as Christian genocide.

Wike told Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday that the move was “politics taken too far”.

When asked if it was the opposition behind the move, Wike said, “It is very obvious, and I have said this.

“The problem we have today is that Mr President’s own nature of politics, you can see the collapse of the opposition.

“It will be difficult for anybody. The opposition today has seen that no party is prepared to challenge the President returning to power.

“‘What do we do? Should we allow him to just go in like that without challenges? We must do something, and one of the things to do is bring up such a thing that will divide the country.”

But Momodu has asked the government of President Bola Tinubu to “stop playing politics and face the reality”.

“If you know of a man called El-Buba in Jos, I’ve been to his church before. He has cried out that Christians are being targeted and wiped out,” the ADC chieftain argued.

“He never said Muslims aren’t being killed, but life has become so cheap that even when 100 people die, the president can still travel that night. No empathy, no sympathy. That’s what opposition is talking about — and it has nothing to do with politics.”