NYSC Begins Verification Of Foreign‑Trained Graduates For Batch ‘C’ 2025

The National Youth Service Corps has begun the physical verification of credentials and travel documents for foreign-trained Nigerian graduates who registered for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Service Year.

Disclosing this in a statement via X on Sunday, NYSC said it will hold from Monday, November 10 (today) to Wednesday, November 12, 2025, across designated centres nationwide.

The scheme noted that the exercise is meant for Prospective Corps Members whose documents are yet to be physically verified after completing their online registration.

According to the statement, the verification centres included NYSC Secretariat, 2 Abakaliki Road, GRA, Enugu; Shadawanka Military Barracks, Bauchi; NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja; Bukavu Military Barracks, Fagge, Airport Road, Kano; NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos; NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo; NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt; Eagle Officers Mess, Gingiya Military Barracks, Gusau Road, Sokoto; and NYSC Secretariat, Federal Secretariat Complex, Yola.

“As part of the measures to ensure orderliness and avoid overcrowding, Prospective Corps Members are expected to strictly report on the date, time, and venue specified on the verification slip,” the statement said.

The Corps said all participants must present the original copies of their credentials and travel documents as uploaded online during registration.

It further directed that “medical graduates should, in addition, upload Licenses, Registration Certificates and other relevant documents issued by their various bodies and also come along with the originals to the verification centres.”

The NYSC also clarified the process for those who obtained their qualifications abroad and required official recognition.

“Original copies of Evaluation letters issued by Federal Ministry of Education (where applicable) should be submitted at the NYSC Headquarters, Abuja and acknowledged copies uploaded online by the PCMs,” the management stated.

Emphasising the importance of the verification exercise, the NYSC warned that “only persons physically seen with credentials, physically verified and cleared would be deployed, exempted, or excluded from National Service.”

The Commission urged all concerned foreign-trained graduates to comply strictly with the instructions and appear at their designated centres as scheduled.