Convention: PDP Dissolves Party Structures In Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at its national convention in Ibadan, has dissolved the entire party structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

The decision was confirmed as host governor Seyi Makinde moved a motion to ratify and approve elected executive committees of the PDP at various levels in states and zones where congresses have already been concluded.

The motion was presented at the elective national congress, the party’s highest decision-making organ.

Governor Makinde explained that congresses were held across the country between 2024 and 2025 to elect party executives at the ward, local government, state, and geopolitical zone levels, including national ex-officio members.

He noted that the congresses were conducted freely, fairly, and substantially in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the PDP constitution, and party guidelines in all geopolitical zones and most states.

He added that the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the congresses and the officers elected during the process.

However, Makinde said that all structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers have now been dissolved.

He stated, “In the case of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers, the Convention hereby dissolves all party structures at the ward, local government, and state levels.

“The Convention has authorized the publication of this decision to serve as official notice to the public.”

The motion was seconded by Daniel Obiechina Okechukwu, National Auditor and member of the PDP National Working Committee, at the convention.