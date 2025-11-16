12-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Well In Kwara

A 12-year-old girl identified as Nabilat has died after falling into a well at Ikoyi Community, Irewolede area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.

‎‎It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred around 10:35 am on Saturday when the victim reportedly went to fetch water but slipped and fell into the well.

‎‎The Kwara State Fire Service, in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, on Sunday said the service was alerted through a telephone call by a resident, one Mayowa, who witnessed the incident.

‎‎Firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene and successfully recovered the girl’s body, which was subsequently handed over to a family member.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Destroys 25,381.495kg Of Cocaine, Cannabis, Tramadol In Kebbi

‎‎“According to the report, the victim went to fetch water and in the process, one of her legs slipped off the ground, which made her tumble into the well,” the statement read.

‎‎The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and cautioned parents and guardians against sending underage children to fetch water from domestic wells.

‎‎He warned that such negligence continues to expose minors to avoidable dangers.

‎‎“The general public must be more careful in their day-to-day activities, and parents should desist from sending underage children to fetch water in domestic wells,” he said.

‎‎The incident has once again raised concerns about safety precautions around domestic wells, which remain common in several Ilorin communities due to irregular water supply in the dry season.

‎