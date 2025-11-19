PHOTOS: Youths Of Kwara Community Block Ilorin–Kabba Road After Bandit Attack

‎

Youths of Eruku community in Ekiti Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, have staged a major protest after a late-night attack in the area by armed bandits.

‎

‎The protesters blocked the Ilorin–Kabba highway at the entrance of the town, causing heavy traffic disruption.

‎

‎The youths alleged that Tuesday’s attack, which lasted close to an hour, occurred without any response from security operatives stationed in the community.

‎

‎A youth leader, Peter Adesiyan, also criticised the police, saying that despite the community’s support in building facilities for the division, officers did not act when residents needed them most.

‎

‎The Eruku attack is part of a recent wave of security incidents affecting border communities in Kwara State.

Two people were reportedly killed during the attack. A parish of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, in Eruku, was also attacked.

‘We Need Help’

“They came around nightfall and started shooting. Two people were killed instantly, and we don’t even know how many were taken,” one resident told Channels Television

“We need federal help. These attacks are becoming too much for us to bear,” an elder in the community added.

In the wake of the incident, the Kwara State Government has called for more security operatives.

President Bola Tinubu equally postponed his travels to South Africa and Angola over the killings and the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

See more photos from the protest below: