Amotekun Arrests suspected Serial Armed Robber In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 19-year-old suspected serial motorcycle border armed robber named, Oyediran Ayomide, during the ongoing Ember border security patrol tagged Operation Le Won Jade.

The suspect, who hails from Kwara State, was apprehended in Ore after allegedly attacking a commercial motorcycle rider with a sledgehammer and fleeing with his bike.

READ ALSO: Fake Soldier Arrested For Defrauding Victim Of Retirement Benefits In Ondo

Confirming the arrest, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Superintendent Jimoh Adeniken, said the suspect had been terrorising motorcyclists in Ondo State for a long time before he was apprehended.

Adeniken said the suspect had been handed over to the Kwara State Local Government Security Initiative for continued investigation and prosecution.

He noted that the suspect admitted to committing the crime with the intention of using the motorcycle for commercial transportation in Ore.