CAN Condemns Niger School Attack, Children’s Abduction

The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary schools in Papiri and the abduction of students of the school.

In a statement by its Chairman, Most. Rev. Bulus Yohanna, the association also revealed that some teachers and security workers were forcibly taken away by the gunmen.

It said the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday.

“The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, formerly, notifies all that suspected terrorists invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary schools in Papiri, Agwarra local government area of Niger state.

“The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday, November 21, 2025, abducting some pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel who was badly shot.

“The CAN strongly condemns the attack and expresses deep concern for the safety of the kidnapped children and their families,” the statement partly read.

Yohanna assured the public that the Church is actively collaborating with security agencies, community leaders, and government authorities.

The chairman, who is also the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, called on the public to remain calm, support security efforts, and continue to pray for the safe and quick return of all abductees.

“The CAN also reaffirms our commitment to the protection of Children and promises to provide further updates as verified information becomes available.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers.

The attackers had reportedly stormed the school in the Agwara Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

Sources said the gunmen arrived in large numbers, riding on over 60 motorcycles and accompanied by a van.

They were said to have shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him with serious injuries.