Nigerian Navy Boosts Waterway Security Ahead Of Christmas, Warns Criminals

With the Christmas season fast approaching and travel activity steadily rising, the Nigerian Navy has moved to reassure citizens that the nation’s waterways will remain safe, secure, and fully protected.

This confidence was on full display during a major sea operation under Exercise Di Mingi—a three-day maritime security drill whose name means “Safe Waters” in the Ibani language.

Aboard naval vessels cutting through the Atlantic off the Eastern Command, officers and operatives simulated real-time responses to threats that commonly plague the maritime domain.

Rear Admiral Kolawole Oguntuga, Fleet Commander of the Eastern Naval Command, addressed journalists during the operation, projecting firm confidence in the Navy’s readiness for the festive period.

“We are expecting tourists, families traveling for the season, and maritime operators. They will all use our waterways. I want to assure Nigerians that it will be safe,” he said.

“And for criminals—this is a warning. Desist from illegal activities or face the consequences.”

Real-Time Interdictions and Joint Agency Operations

Exercise Din Mingi is not just a drill—it mirrors real-world threats and demonstrates the Navy’s capacity to respond.

Over the course of the exercise, multiple coordinated operations were carried out involving the Navy, the Army, the Air Force, NDLEA, and other agencies.

One major highlight was an anti-narcotics interception triggered by intelligence that a vessel was ferrying psychoactive substances along Nigeria’s coastline.

Naval ships tracked the vessel 25 nautical miles offshore, where NDLEA operatives confirmed the presence of cocaine and other hard drugs. The vessel was immediately impounded.

In another scenario, the Navy responded to a simulated piracy attack after reports of a hijacked ship.

Air surveillance assets were deployed to assess the threat while Special Boat Service (SBS) commandos stormed the vessel, overpowered the pirates, and secured the crew before escorting the ship safely to harbour.

Rear Admiral Oguntuga praised what he called “seamless coordination” between agencies—highlighting the communication flow, accurate air support, and timely deployment of special forces as proof that Nigeria’s maritime security architecture is strengthening.

He said the exercise embodies the Command’s operational pillars: Professionalism, Readiness, Welfare, and Interagency Collaboration.

Regional Command Reaffirms Commitment

Flagging off the operation aboard NNS SHERE, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Okehie, emphasised that the Navy is aligning fully with the Chief of Naval Staff’s mission of deploying a motivated, professional force capable of protecting Nigeria’s maritime interests.

“Each security agency has its strengths. Tackling maritime security challenges requires synergy,” he noted.

A Secure Yuletide for Maritime Travellers

As shipping activity, passenger movement, and tourism increase in the coming weeks, the Navy says Exercise Di Mingi sends a strong signal: criminal elements will not be given room to operate.

The Command maintained that safe maritime routes are essential to Nigeria’s economic stability—particularly during peak travel periods—and vowed to sustain surveillance patrols beyond the Christmas season.