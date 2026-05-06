Navy Intensifies Oil Theft Crackdown With Fleet Sentinel

The Nigerian Navy has issued a strong warning to maritime criminals, reaffirming its resolve, capability, and commitment to ending crude oil theft and securing the nation’s maritime domain.

Speaking at the flag-off of Exercise Fleet Sentinel, the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Rear Admiral Pakiribo Anabraba, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, described the exercise as a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen the Navy’s operational capability.

Rear Admiral Anabraba explained that the exercise is aimed at assessing the operational state and combat readiness of the Navy in addressing emerging maritime threats, in line with its constitutional mandate.

“This exercise will significantly enhance the Nigerian Navy’s capacity to effectively conduct fleet operations and other maritime tasks. It provides an invaluable opportunity for practical training, enabling participating units to rehearse procedures, validate operational concepts, and sharpen their tactical responses in realistic environments,” he said.

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, said the joint exercise—conducted in collaboration with the Eastern and Central Naval Commands—is designed to curb crude oil theft, dismantle illegal refining networks in the Niger Delta, and ensure a safe maritime environment for commercial activities.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim noted that in an era of evolving and asymmetric maritime threats, the Navy must remain fully prepared to support national and regional maritime security initiatives of the Federal Government.

He added that the exercise reflects the Navy’s resolve to maintain constant vigilance, noting that the term “Sentinel” symbolizes a steadfast guardian—ever alert and ready to defend.

According to him, the exercise is structured to enhance cooperation and coordination among participating ships and units, while improving proficiency in maritime operations. He also stated that it builds on lessons learned from Exercise Obangame Express 2026, recently conducted within the Eastern Naval Command’s area of responsibility, ensuring continuity in training and sustained performance improvement.

The two-day exercise featured a series of tactical operations involving naval assets and platforms, designed to test operational readiness, enhance interoperability, and strengthen joint capabilities. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to curb crude oil theft and bolster security within Nigeria’s maritime domain.