Abducted Kaduna Anglican Priest Dies In Captivity

The abducted priest in charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Edwin Achi, has died in captivity.

The priest and his wife were kidnapped by bandits from their residence in Nissi Village, near the Kaduna Refinery on October 28, 2025 and taken to an unknown location.

A few days after the abduction, the kidnappers contacted the family to demand for a N600m ransom before they will release the victims.

However, the Diocese of Kaduna, Anglican Communion, said the cleric is now dead. In a statement, they described the death of Reverend Achi as a painful loss to the entire Diocese, the clergy, the Church family, and all who were blessed by his faithful ministry.

“The Venerable Edwin, who was kidnapped alongside his wife on 28th October, 2025, has been confirmed dead,” the Diocese wrote about the late cleric on its Facebook page.

“His transition is a painful loss to the entire Diocese, the clergy, the Church family, and all who were blessed by his faithful ministry, humble spirit, and unwavering devotion to the service of God.

“We continue to pray for the release of his wife and daughter who are still in the hands of kidnappers.”

The church also prayed for the release of the wife of the late priest who is still in the custody of the kidnappers.