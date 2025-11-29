Catholic Diocese Releases Names Of 265 Niger School Pupils, Workers Still In Captivity

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has released an updated list of pupils and staff still held by bandits after the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Schools, Papiri, Niger State.

The diocese says the updated list, compiled on November 24, confirms that 265 people remain in captivity.

The breakdown included five teachers, seven non-academic staff, 14 secondary school students, and 239 nursery and primary pupils.

The victims were kidnapped on Friday, November 21, 2025, when armed bandits invaded the school community.

Earlier on Sunday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) reported that 50 abducted persons escaped and reunited with their families.

CAN said a detailed headcount showed that 315 people were abducted, higher than earlier figures, because some individuals initially thought to have escaped were later confirmed missing.

The CAN Chairman, Bishop Bulus Yohanna, called for calm and encouraged continued prayers, noting that the Church was working closely with security agencies to secure the victims’ release.

He also dismissed claims that the school received prior warnings about the attack, describing such reports as false.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency and directed a full security cordon over forests in Kwara State following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities.

The president also ordered the Nigerian Air Force to intensify aerial surveillance in the most remote parts of the forests where the criminals are believed to be hiding.

Here is the full list of the St. Mary’s Catholic School students still in captivity: