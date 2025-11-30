Police Probe Officer Over Controversial Arrest Of Lagos Bus Conductor

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into a controversial arrest captured in a viral video.

The incident occurred in the Ikorodu area on Saturday. The video showed a police officer restraining a bus conductor during an attempt to arrest him.

The footage drew widespread outrage after the officer appeared to use force on the conductor, who was half-naked.

Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Adebisi confirmed the investigation in a statement on Sunday.

“The driver of the said bus, as shown in the pictures attached below, deliberately used the bus to obstruct traffic flow, thereby preventing other road users from using the public way and causing a traffic gridlock in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, resulting in serious untold hardship to the public.

“It was during the process of arresting the conductor that he stripped himself in an attempt to evade arrest and escape from the scene, which was when the video was shot,” the statement read in part.

The Command said the officer has been identified and placed under investigation, and added that the conductor has been contacted for an interview with the Commissioner of Police on Monday.

“Notwithstanding the behaviour of the conductor, which led to the confusion seen in the video, the Police officer involved has been identified, and he is currently being investigated to determine the appropriateness of his actions in the incident.

“The conductor has also been contacted and will be available for an interview before the Commissioner of Police on Monday. The outcome of the investigation will be made public. The said bus has been impounded and is now in custody for further investigation,” the statement read.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh urged residents to remain law-abiding. He encouraged the public to report any violation of their rights by police officers.

The police warned that “unnecessary dramatisation” against the officer was unacceptable.

The force also urged the public that resisting lawful arrest is a criminal offence.

The Command assured a transparent review of the incident and said the findings of the investigation will be made public.