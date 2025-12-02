Troops Arrest Three Suspected Arsonists In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested three suspects in Karim Town, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, for their alleged involvement in the burning of a house belonging to a Wurkun resident in the early hours of Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

The suspects, Bitrus Ishaya and Mamman Ibrahim from the Wudumpi area, and Emmanuel Adi from Step 2, were intercepted by troops at the scene of the incident shortly after the house had been set ablaze.

A statement by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the 6 Brigade Nigeria Army Public Relations Officer, says preliminary investigations revealed that the claims by Bitrus and Mamman that they were members of the Taraba Marshal were false, as both men failed to provide official identification.

Similarly, Emmanuel Adi, who claimed to be a vigilante operative, made inconsistent and suspicious statements during initial questioning.

Their contradictory accounts, coupled with their presence at the scene of the arson attack, led to their immediate arrest.

The act is believed to be a deliberate attempt to exploit the already fragile tensions in parts of Karim Lamido LGA, where incidents involving local communities have heightened security concerns in recent days.

The swift and proactive response of the troops successfully prevented the incident from escalating into a wider communal conflict.

The suspects are in military custody as investigations intensify to uncover their true identities, motives, and any possible connections to criminal elements operating under the guise of vigilante or community security outfits.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and vigilance, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding peace and stability across the state.

Uwa warned that anyone attempting to ignite violence, destabilise communities, or fuel communal tensions will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

He called on residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and continue reporting suspicious movements or activities to support the ongoing peace efforts under Operation Peace Shield.