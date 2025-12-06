Alleged Sexual Harassment: Akpabio Has Filed ₦200b Defamation Suit Against Me — Sen. Natasha

Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi central, said that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a ₦200 billion defamation suit against her over sexual harassment allegations made against him.

In a Facebook post on Friday, she noted that the suit was instituted at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Abuja.

The Kogi senator attached the order of U.P. Kekemeke, the judge, directing that she should be served via substituted means through the clerk of the National Assembly.

The order was issued on November 6, while the case is expected to commence on January 21, 2026.

Akpoti said the case will give her a “chance to prove how I was sexually harassed”.

“Today, being the 5th day of December, 2025, I’m in receipt of the newly instituted 200 billion naira suit against me by Senator Godswill Akpabio claiming defamation on sexual harassment,” she wrote.

“Now, I am glad that Sen. Akpabio has brought this up because the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges failed to grant me audience on this issue, relying on the fact that Godswill Akpabio’s wife had instituted a defamatory case against me. Therefore, they couldn’t attend to a matter already in court.

“Albeit I couldn’t proceed to court because, by senate rules, I must still present my case before the Ethics committee (same committee that recommended my illegal suspension).

“Alas, I now have a chance to prove how I was sexually harassed and how my refusal to give in to his demands unleashed series of unprovoked and unprecedented attacks on my person.”

In February, Akpoti-Uduaghan, in an interview, alleged that the Senate president made sexual advances at her in his office and residence in Akwa Ibom.

The lawmaker alleged that her trouble in the Senate began after she rejected sexual advances from Akpabio.

Akpabio had denied the allegations.