PDP: ‘I’ll Never Allow It,’ Wike Rejects Expulsion, Flays Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says no one can expel him from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he has been a member of the party from its inception and has contributed meaningfully to its growth.

READ ALSO: Wike, Ikpeazu, Others Attend PDP BoT Meeting At FCT Minister Residence

Wike stated this at a meeting with members of the Board of Trustees and the National Executive Council of the party which has Abdulrahman Mohammed as its Acting National Chairman, while reacting to an expulsion notice issued by a faction loyal to the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and that of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

He stated that he would not allow those who met him in the PDP to kill the party.

“How can those who met me in my house now drag me out? I will never allow it,” the former Rivers State governor said.

“Ask Bala Mohammed which party he ran under as a senator, because our party has always thought that people who come in can become governors and senators.

“They now think they can pursue those who have made sacrifices for the party from its inception and formation. If people have allowed them before, we will not allow them,” he added.

The minister charged the stakeholders to remain firm and strong, while asserting that those who did not mean well for the party were on their way out.

In attendance at the meeting were former Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; former deputy speaker, Uche Nwuche; the PDP Acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; BoT members from states of the federation and the FCT.

In his opening address, the BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, charged the members to rise above sentiments and act with unity of purpose.

He disclosed that the BoT is making meaningful progress in constituting caretaker committees, which will lay the foundation for the conduct of congresses in states where they have not been held.

PDP Crisis

The PDP has been engulfed in a leadership crisis since 2023, when it lost the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party has also lost key members, including the governors of Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa who defected to the ruling party.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, resigned from the party but has yet to defect to another party.

Last Friday, the Kabiru Turaki-led PDP asked Justice Joyce Abdulmalik to recuse herself from the suit filed against the leadership of the party, following suit filed by faction of the party loyal to Wike.

The Turaki-led group sought “an order for Justice Abdulmalik to recuse herself from further presiding over or taking any further steps in the suit upon circumstances giving rise to reasonable apprehension that they will not receive a fair and impartial hearing before the court”.

They also sought an order of the court remitting the suit to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for re-assignment to another judge of the Federal High Court for determination on its merit.