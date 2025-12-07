×

Singer Katy Perry And Canada’s Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official

Neither Perry nor Trudeau have made public comments about their relationship.

By Emmanuel Monye
Updated December 7, 2025
This combination of pictures created on December 07, 2025 shows, L/R, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Warsaw on January 28, 2025 and US singer Katy Perry in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. Photo by SERGEI GAPON / AFP

 

It is not a teenage dream, it’s Instagram official: pop star Katy Perry has posted a photograph of herself cuddling with Canada’s former prime minister, as secure a confirmation as any that the celebrities are dating.

The 41-year-old “California Gurl” slipped the picture, showing the pair cheek to cheek in front of a colorful autumn backdrop, into a series of images on her Instagram account, which boasts 202 million followers.

Her simple caption for the series posted late Saturday — which also includes video clips of the couple trying sushi — reads simply: “tokyo times on tour and more,” and features emojis including flowers and a red heart.

Neither Perry — singer of mega hits like “Hot n Cold,” “Roar” and “I Kissed a Girl” — nor Trudeau have made public comments about their relationship.

But Trudeau, 53, was seen at a Perry concert in July, and celebrity news website TMZ further fueled rumors when it aired video of the two hand in hand on a night out in Paris in October to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

Trudeau served as prime minister from 2015 to 2025 as leader of the Liberal Party.

On Thursday Trudeau reposted a photograph of the pair posing with Japan’s former premier, Fumio Kishida, and his wife Yuko.

“Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko,” Trudeau wrote.

