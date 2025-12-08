We Are Not Officially Aware Of 100 Students Release — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated that it has not received any official notification regarding the reported release of 100 students who were recently abducted in Niger State.

In a statement on Monday, the Chairman of the Association, Niger State Chapter, Bishop Bulus Yohanna, noted that it would have been cheery news to learn of the abductees’ freedom; however, no news of their current whereabouts has been delivered to the grieving communities.

“It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released. We have been praying and waiting for their return. If it is true, then it is a cheering news. However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified.

‘We hope and pray it’s true and will be looking forward to when the remaining will be released”, the statement read.

Bandits on 21 November 2025, attacked the St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, in the remote community of Papiri, abducting 315 people—303 students and 12 teachers.

In the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.

Last week, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited the school in Papiri, assuring school authorities and parents that the abducted children were safe and would soon be returned.

Reacting to the report of the release of 100 abducted students on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, a former director of media operations at the Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche (retd.), commended the Federal Government for securing the release of 100 of the remaining abducted Niger State schoolchildren.

He also lauded security agencies for the rescue efforts, which he said were not easy.

“My take is that the government and the security agencies have done a lot, and I believe that Nigerians will be happy for this.

“I can tell you that it is not easy, whichever way or means were used to get these children out,” Enenche said.