Fubara Seeks Support For Tinubu, Reiterates Commitment To Inclusive Development

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on Rivers people to rally behind President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the state stands to benefit more when there is cooperation between the federal and state governments.

He said his administration is willing to work with all pro-Tinubu groups and stakeholders committed to the President’s re-election, noting that stability at the national level is vital for sustained development.

Governor Fubara made the appeal on Thursday during the commissioning of the 12km Egbeda–Omerelu link road connecting communities in Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas.

He described the newly completed road as another fulfilled promise, recalling his earlier assurances to residents while inaugurating road projects in the area last year.

The governor reiterated that inclusive development remains a central priority of his administration, assuring that every part of Rivers State will feel the impact of government projects.

He said no community—whether urban or rural—will be left behind as his administration continues to roll out people-oriented infrastructure.

Governor Fubara explained that his administration has adopted open commissioning of projects to provide visible proof that the government is working.

He noted that although public inaugurations are not a global requirement, they help strengthen public trust at a time when political tensions have created doubts and misinformation.

He appealed to Rivers people to maintain peace, stressing that progress cannot be achieved in an environment driven by conflict.

Despite the tribulations and political pressures his administration has faced, the governor said he remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy and improving the welfare of the people.

Governor Fubara urged residents to remain hopeful and united, promising that more development projects will be unveiled across the state as part of his commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive Rivers State.