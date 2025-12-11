Police Withdrawal From VIPs Won’t Happen Swiftly, Says Akande

A former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, says the withdrawal of police from very important persons (VIPs) will be gradual.

Akande, a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said while President Bola Tinubu’s directive is good, its implementation may take time.

“Clearly, the presidential directive to withdraw police from VIPs and VVIPs, I imagine, is in progress. Practically, it will have to take a little while for it to be completely implemented,” he said on Thursday’s edition of the breakfast show.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few security experts, including current police officers. I don’t think it’s something that you can do so swiftly, according to them.”

READ ALSO: Senate To Probe ‘Selective Enforcement’ Of Directive On VIP Police Escort Withdrawal

A few weeks ago, President Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs due to escalating insecurity across parts of the country.

The president asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to begin the implementation with immediate effect.

However, some Nigerians and observers say the move is yet to be implemented, a fact Akande attributed to several bottlenecks.

“Well, because there are also specific instances where people were given, for instance, police protection because they are exposed to threats or had documented circumstances,” he said.

“Some of them are even foreign investors, people doing business, who consider having that kind of protection as part of the incentives. So it’s fairly complicated”.

He said, “I think the President is right that police should be more focused on securing the community. But we may need a little bit more of a transition, because even when you withdraw— and I’ve been speaking with some of them— even when you withdraw those, I think the IGP said about 12,000.

“Are they ready? Are they immediately ready to be deployed? Do they have the motivation? Do they have the equipment? Are they even trained?”

[READ ALSO] Insecurity: Withdrawal Of Police Officers From VIPs Should Be Effected — Tinubu

The presidential order has continued to stir debates among Nigerians. The Senate on Wednesday said it will probe what it called the “selective enforcement” of the police withdrawal from VIPs.

During plenary, the lawmaker directed its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the matter.

The move followed complaints that lawmakers were being singled out while other influential individuals continued to enjoy full security cover.

Some of them argued that an uneven implementation of the directive could expose lawmakers to security threats.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu says there is no going back on the directive and has asked that its implementation continue.

“I honestly believe in what I said, and I call on the IG. I hope the Minister for Police Affairs is here. So if you have any problem of security because of the nature of your assignment, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he stated during the Federal Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday.

Tinubu asked the Minister of Interior to “liaise with the IGP and the civil defence structure to replace those police officers who are on special security duties so that you don’t leave people exposed.

“NSA and DSS to provide further information and form themselves into a committee and review the structure.”