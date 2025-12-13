Tinubu Hails Oyebamiji’s Emergence As Osun APC Gov Candidate

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

READ ALSO: APC Moves To Reclaim Osun After Adeleke’s Defection From PDP

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

President Tinubu also praised the state chapter of the APC for the unity and spirit of reconciliation that preceded and also characterised the primary election conducted through affirmation.

He commended all the aspirants who graciously stepped down in favour of Oyebamiji, demonstrating party loyalty and a collective commitment to the APC’s ideals.

The President urges the former NIWA MD to be magnanimous in victory by embracing all party leaders and former aspirants.

He also urged him to ensure inclusivity and cohesion as the party moves forward in the political process.

“The journey to reclaim Osun State for the progressive fold in the 2026 governorship election has begun.

“I urge all members and leaders of APC in the state to remain focused, united, and resolute. Victory is achievable, and together, we will succeed,” the President was quoted as saying.

Oyebamiji was declared the winner of the party’s primary election held on Saturday.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, chaired the primary election in Osogbo, where party delegates unanimously affirmed Oyebamiji’s candidature, according to the presidential statement.