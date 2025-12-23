Fubara Welcomes Rivers Lawmakers Defection To APC

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has welcomed members of the National Assembly who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

So far, eleven members of the National Assembly have defected from the PDP to the APC, with one defecting from the Labour Party.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi, Governor Fubara said the defections are a validation of his earlier move to the APC.

He also described it as a commitment to the progress of Rivers State and the nation.

According to the governor, the move signals a unified front that will help position Rivers State at the centre of national governance and unlock opportunities for development.

He noted that the development aligns with the ongoing reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Governor Fubara expressed confidence that the growing coalition of lawmakers will support the success of the President’s policies and reforms.

He reaffirmed his personal commitment to ensuring President Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Fubara also called on all well-meaning Rivers residents to join the APC and contribute to a new era of peace, progress, and prosperity in the state.

The affected lawmakers include two Senators—Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East) and Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South-East).

The six house of representatives members that defevted on Tuesday are Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Cyril Hart, Victor Obuzor, Blessing Amadi, and Felix Nwaeke.

Others who defected last week are, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Boniface Emerengwa, Boma Goodhead, and Umezuruike Manuchim (LP).