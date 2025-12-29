Ogun State Govt Mourns Victims Of Fatal Road Crash Involving Anthony Joshua

The Ogun State Government has expressed profound condolences to the families, friends, and associates of the victims of a tragic road accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who narrowly escaped death on Monday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinlade, the state government described the incident as painful and deeply unfortunate.

The fatal accident occurred along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, within the Makun axis of Ogun State, and sadly claimed the lives of two persons.

Anthony Joshua and three other individuals were reportedly traveling from Lagos to Sagamu at the time of the incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot. Their remains have since been deposited at the Livewell Morgue in Sagamu.

Anthony Joshua and the driver of the vehicle were promptly rescued by security personnel attached to his convoy and taken to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants was said to have rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway.

While the severely damaged vehicle has been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division (MTD) office, efforts are ongoing to tow the truck involved to the same location to facilitate a comprehensive investigation.

The Ogun State Government describes the incident as deeply unfortunate and painful, particularly with the loss of precious lives, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical care.

“Motorists are therefore urged to exercise utmost caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, especially during the festive season when vehicular movement is typically heavy.

“Road safety officers and other security agencies are also enjoined to intensify surveillance and enforcement efforts across the State to ensure the safety of lives and property.”

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident, which the State considers a devastating loss. As we mourn collectively, we pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Almighty God grant the families left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”