Residents Flee As Gunmen Attack Kebbi Community

Gunmen have launched a deadly attack on Gebbe community in Shanga Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of lives of an undisclosed number of persons, with many others injured.

According to local sources, the community is in serious trauma, as it has not experienced such a wave of attacks in many years.

Sources said the attack happened suddenly when the gunmen invaded the community and began shooting sporadically. This forced residents to flee for safety to neighbouring communities and nearby bushes.

The sources added that, as of now, the exact number of casualties cannot be ascertained due to the scale of the attack and the fact that many community members have dispersed to different locations.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, said the attack occurred and that the police are on top of the situation. He stated that officers are currently assessing the extent of the attack, including the number of lives lost and injuries sustained, noting that an official statement would be issued.

Some community members, who pleaded not to be named, said security agencies have already mobilised to the area.

Residents have called on the government and security agencies to come to their aid, describing the attack as deadly.

Channels Television contacted the village head for more details, but calls to him were not answered.