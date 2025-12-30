‘Unbelievable Loss’: Usyk Mourns Death Of Anthony Joshua’s Associates In Accident

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has expressed his shock and condolences following the tragic death of two associates of Anthony Joshua in an accident in Nigeria, which also left the former heavyweight champion injured.

Usyk, who defeated Joshua twice to claim the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, described the loss of the two men in the road crash as “unbelievable.”

In his statement, Usyk highlighted that the deceased were not only part of Joshua’s team but were also close friends. He extended his condolences to their families and loved ones, while also wishing Joshua a swift and full recovery.

“This is an unbelievable loss. @sina_evolve and @healthy_mindset were two incredible people who were not only part of AJ’s team, but also friends! My sincere condolences to their families, loved ones, and everyone who knew them. @anthonyjoshua – wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong, champion,” Usyk wrote in an Instagram story post.

Joshua was involved in a road accident in the Makun area of Ogun State in Nigeria on Monday. He was injured and lost two of his associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

The incident happened barely eight days after the former heavyweight world champion knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their Netflix-backed bout in Miami.

In a statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the accident to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.

It said preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.

“The primary causes of the crash, being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” FRSC said.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victim, Joshua, a speedy recovery.