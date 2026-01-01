Gunmen Kidnap Monarch, Son In Kwara 

Fear has gripped the Aafin community in the Ile Ere district of the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State following the reported abduction of the traditional ruler, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun.

Oba Olaonipekun was abducted along with one of his sons, Olaolu, during an attack on his palace on Wednesday.

The attack, which occurred around 8:00 p.m., was said to have been carried out by about eight armed men who stormed the palace, shooting indiscriminately before forcing their way into the building.

A family source who was present at the palace during the incident said that the assailants appeared to have come specifically for the monarch and his wife.

“I noticed some strange movements outside around 8:00 p.m. and immediately alerted those inside. We began locking doors and switching off lights, but once they realised this, they started shooting,” the source said.

Monarch’s Wife Wounded

According to the resident, the gunmen broke down the palace doors with their weapons and demanded to see the Kabiyesi.

“They gained entrance and requested the Kabiesi, and he came out. They were also asking for his wife, Felicia Olaonipekun, but she had already been hit by a bullet in the arm,” the source said, adding that Olaolu, one of the monarch’s sons who is currently undergoing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, was also seized after coming out of hiding.

“There were about 10 of us in the palace at the time, as we had come to spend the holiday with Kabiesi.

“Everyone was hiding during the attack. After they left, we rushed the Olori to the hospital that same night,” the source revealed.

Our correspondent also learnt that the community vigilante group could not repel the attackers, as only two members were on duty and were overpowered by the gunmen’s superior firepower.

“The vigilantes could not do much because they were just two on duty. The leader of the attackers spoke very good English, and they came straight to the palace.

“They did not attack any other place in the town,” the source added.

The incident was said to have been reported to several police formations, including the Owu Isin and Ijara Isin divisions, as well as the joint local security network in Ikosin, while neighbouring traditional rulers were also alerted.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official information on contact with the abductors, while the community appealed to the state government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the safe release of the monarch and his son.

The abduction came less than a month after the Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Kamilu Salami, who was kidnapped by gunmen on his farm in the LGA.