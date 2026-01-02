Driver Of Anthony Joshua’s Crashed Car Arraigned, Charged On Four Counts

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned the driver of a Lexus SUV involved in the road crash of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

The suspect, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was brought before a Sagamu Magistrate Court in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Confirming the development, the Police said the 46-year-old driver was formally charged in connection with the accident.

“I wish to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, 2nd January, 2026,” the Police stated.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the defendant was charged on four counts.

The charges include dangerous driving causing death, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F:135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Ogun State.

Other counts are reckless and negligent driving, contrary to Section 6(1) of the same Act; driving without due care and attention causing bodily harm and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1); and driving without a valid National Driver’s Licence, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Federal Highway Act.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦5,000,000 with two sureties. He was, however, remanded pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

The incident occurred on Monday while the driver was transporting Joshua and two of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck, leading to the tragic deaths of Ayodele and Ghami at the scene. Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Anthony Joshua was discharged from the hospital late Wednesday evening after being deemed clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

The former world heavyweight champion, along with his mother, reportedly visited the funeral home in Lagos on Wednesday to pay their final respects to Ayodele and Ghami, as their bodies were being prepared for repatriation, which was scheduled for last night.