PDP’s Failure Reason For Defections Into APC, Other Parties — Bagos

A former member of the House of Reps, Dachung Bagos, says himself and other politicians are jumping to other parties because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed.

Bagos said this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief after he announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are not jumping parties for political ambition. We are jumping parties because of the platform that wants to give our people a voice, and leadership that says look, ‘You can trust us to be able to address this very issue’.

“We are not jumping parties because of sycophancy. We are jumping party because the PDP has failed at this particular moment and it’s Irredeemable at this particular moment so the platform that we see that goes with our own ideology is where we are today,” the former lawmaker said.

His comment comes after a series of defections from the PDP to the APC and even the African Democratic Congress(ADC) due to the internal crisis facing the party.

Bagos, who joined the APC on Monday, said the move is because the agenda of the party goes with the cry of the people of Plateau State. He explained that governance is more about agendas and not parties.

“Governance is beyond party lines. It is about what are those agendas on the table that you can make your people believe and understand that look this is the solution,” he said.

He said President Bola Tinubu has re-emphasized the issues of state police and “our governance has now keyed into the issue of state police.

“If he has re-emphasized the issue of local government autonomy and to ensure that every state has local government elections.

“We want the son of nobody to be a local government chairman, we want the son of nobody to be this and that and we want to see the youth that have never believed in politics to believe in politics,” Bagos said.

Bagos’ defection came in the wake of Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State’s move into the ruling APC.