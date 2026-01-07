Oyo Attack: Makinde Promises To Apprehend Perpetrators, Calls For Calm

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured residents of the state that those behind the attack and killing of five forest guards will face justice.

Makinde, who stated this on his Facebook page, also condemned the attack and appealed to residents to remain calm as investigations continue to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

“Earlier today, there was a criminal attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka Village, which resulted in the death of five National Park Service Forest Guard officers.

“This is a devastating loss of the lives of personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful duties. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

The governor further noted that preliminary investigations by the security agencies indicated that the incident was a “cross-border attack carried out by bandits”.

“The security agencies are already working together to address this incident and seek the support of residents in the area to cooperate with them in their intelligence gathering,” he added.

He further appealed to residents of Oyo State, especially “those in Oriire LGA and other LGAs along our borders,” to remain calm as the security agencies had restored normalcy and deployed more personnel to the area.

“Our administration will leave no stone unturned to respond decisively to prevent a recurrence of such attacks,” Makinde stated.

Police Begin Manhunt

The police earlier said reports indicated that the attackers, numbering about 12, emerged from adjoining bushes, opened sporadic gunfire on the rangers’ office, and fled the scene.

The agency said that the remains of the fallen officers had since been deposited, while the scene of the attack was “forensically swept” to collect all available evidence.

“The Area Commander, DPO Ikoyi Division, Tactical Teams, and other operatives were tasked to move to the scene, secure the area, protect, and gather evidence.

“The Oyo State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspects and their eventual prosecution,” the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, disclosed this during an on-the-spot security assessment of the affected area on Wednesday.