Three Children, Two Adults Killed In Kogi Road Accident

Three children were among five people who died in a motor accident that occurred on the Lokoja–Ajaokuta road in Kogi State.

READ ALSO: Two Dead, 19 Injured In Car Crash In Kogi – FRSC

Details of the accident obtained by Channels Television from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office in Lokoja showed that the children, who died in the accident on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, included two females and a male.

Two other victims, a male adult and a female adult, also died in the auto crash, which occurred at Gidan Bassa community at about 11:40 a.m.

According to the FRSC, the accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Avensis car and a Sino truck belonging to Dangote Cement Plc.

The report further showed that the car marked Kogi BJK172LG and the truck with registration number BBR719SA had a head-on collision, leading to the death of five people on the spot.

The FRSC said 12 people were involved in the accident, saying that the remaining seven occupants sustained bruises, fractures, and other minor injuries.

The injured victims were taken to Ekpe Hospital, Ganaja, and ASCO Hospital, Ajaokuta, for treatment, while the corpses were deposited at the morgue of the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

While attributing the cause of the accident to wrongful overtaking, the FRSC advised motorists to always avoid speeding and wrongful overtaking on the highways.

The FRSC said four hand-held phones recovered from the scene of the accident are under its care, while the vehicles and other luggage were handed over to policemen from Ajaokuta Division.

Two weeks ago, the FRSC confirmed the death of two persons and injuries to 19 others following a road crash at Osara community in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Tenimu Etuku, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja.

According to Etuku, four of the 19 survivors sustained varying degrees of injuries, ranging from bruises to fractures, and have been rushed to two nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Describing the incident as fatal, the sector commander said the crash involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus along the Lokoja–Okene highway.

He explained that, based on the vehicle’s manifest, the ill-fated bus departed Kano on Monday evening en route to Auchi and Benin before the accident occurred at about 9:40 a.m.

Furthermore, Etuku attributed the lone crash to excessive speeding.

He added that FRSC personnel promptly carried out rescue operations and deposited the two corpses at the morgue of the Kogi Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.