Forced Entry Sometimes Necessary To Effect Arrests, Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended its operational tactics, saying the agency can forcefully enter premises to effect arrests for those suspected of committing financial crimes.

“Look, if I had to break down a door for me to effect an arrest, I would do that. And you see the FBI do that, you see NCA do that,” the chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede, said during an exclusive interview with Channels Television aired on Sunday Politics. “So why is our law different?”

The EFCC has been under intense criticism for its mode of operation, especially when arresting suspected cyber criminals.

Critics accuse the EFCC of unprofessionalism, arguing that similar agencies abroad adopt more refined approaches to arresting suspects.

However, Olukoyede says the anti-graft agency is working in line with global best practices and is calling for cooperation from Nigerians.

“It’s important for us to appreciate the institutions we have in Nigeria and make them work. Foreigners will not do it for us,” the EFCC chief said during the interview.

“We have had calls to carry out operations with our counterparts abroad — the FBI, the NCA — and the records are there. Professionally, we have been given laws in respect to professionalism. I, as a person, have been to so many countries.

“I have had cause to receive the Director of the FBI in my office to acknowledge what we do here — again, from America — to acknowledge our work.

“So if foreigners acknowledge what we do, what about Nigerians? Why can’t we allow these institutions to survive? If we have been complaining that corruption is our problem, look, nobody is perfect.

“You are not going to get a perfect institution anywhere in the world. We have our shortcomings, but with our modest achievements, Nigerians should support us because what we do is for Nigeria. It is for the progress of this country.”

He said the law empowers the agency to “effect arrest without a warrant. The law — the badge I carry — is my warrant to arrest anytime, any day, under the conditions of the law,” Olukoyede explained.