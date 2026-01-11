Insecurity In Zamfara Reduced To Barest Minimum – Army Commander

The Commander of One Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brigadier General Mustapha Jimoh, says terrorist and banditry activities in Zamfara State have reduced to the barest minimum, assuring residents of improved safety across the state.

Jimoh stated this while speaking with newsmen at the 2025 West Africa Social Activities organised by the One Brigade Command in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

According to the Brigade Commander, the sustained military operations under Operation Fansan Yamma have significantly improved security, enabling residents and commuters to travel freely within and outside Zamfara State without fear of attacks.

“I must let you know that the efforts of the military and other security agencies in Zamfara State, the terrorists and banditry activities in the state have reduced to the barest minimum,” he stated.

“You can all witness that you can travel from Funtua to Gusau, Gusau to Sokoto without any threat, so the level of insecurity in Zamfara State has reduced to the minimum, and we shall continue to do our best to see that we come to the end of these terrorist activities not only in Zamfara State but all the Northwestern states and the entire country.”

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Works, Lawal Barau, commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army in restoring peace to the state

He praised officers and soldiers of One Brigade for their gallantry and commitment under Operation Fansan Yamma.

“His Excellency also extends sincere appreciation to the officers and soldiers of 1 Brigade, operating under Operation Fansan Yamma, for their sustained sacrifices and commitment towards restoring peace, security and stability across Zamfara State. The Government and people of Zamfara State do not take these efforts for granted and remain grateful for your gallantry and dedication.

“As this event draws to a close, His Excellency reiterates the commitment of the Zamfara State Government to continued collaboration and support for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, within available resources, in the collective pursuit of lasting peace and development in the State.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Brigadier General Jimoh described the West Africa Social Activities as a unique platform for strengthening cordial relations between the military and the civilian population in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere.

Jimoh reiterated that the improved security situation is the result of collaboration between the military, other security agencies, and the support of local communities.

“This year’s 1 Brigade WASA provides a unique opportunity for me to interact with members of the wider Nigerian Army barracks community in Gusau, as well as our distinguished civilian guests, in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere.

“This occasion also affords us the opportunity to honour and celebrate personnel who distinguished themselves in various operations and activities undertaken by the Brigade during the year 2025.”

Highlights of the event included the presentation of prizes to outstanding soldiers and a tug-of-war competition involving personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, and the Federal Road Safety Corps.