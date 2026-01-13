Kebbi Defends ₦10bn Hajj Loan

The Kebbi State Government on Tuesday explained the ₦10 billion Hajj intervention released to the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

The government’s reaction followed criticism from Muslim Rights Concern, which urged the state to redirect the funds to education and healthcare.

Speaking at a press conference, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, stated that the funds released to the agency were a repayable loan intended to meet the deadline for securing Hajj slots for intending pilgrims from the state.

“We recognise MURIC as a responsible organisation that stands for truth, but it appears they did not have sufficient information regarding the intervention.

“For the record, the ₦10 billion was a loan from the Kebbi State Government to the agency, to be repaid through the sale of Hajj seats, and the money has since been returned to the state’s account,” Ahmed said.

On healthcare delivery, the commissioner explained that Governor Nasir Idris had addressed remuneration disparities between state and federal doctors to curb the migration of medical personnel in search of better opportunities.

He added that hospitals across the state had been rehabilitated and equipped with modern facilities to meet the healthcare needs of residents.

Ahmed also noted that the education sector had received significant attention, with special interventions including school renovations and the provision of furniture to enhance learning across the state.

MURIC had faulted the state government for approving a ₦10 billion loan to secure an additional 1,300 Hajj slots for the 2026 pilgrimage.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola, described the decision as a misplacement of priorities, urging the government to focus on critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation.

The group also stressed that improving the welfare of residents should take precedence over competing with other states in the number of pilgrims sent for Hajj.