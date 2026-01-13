Kebbi Govt Reopens Maga School After Abduction, Deploys Security Operatives

The Kebbi State Government has announced the reopening of Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, where 24 schoolgirls were abducted before they were later rescued.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Halima Bande, made this known while briefing journalists shortly after a security meeting with principals and heads of schools in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The decision follows the abduction of students from the school in November last year, after which the victims were successfully rescued.

Bande stated that confidence has been restored among parents and students through counseling and the full deployment of security personnel, paving the way for the resumption of academic activities at the school.

She disclosed government’s resolve to put in place all necessary security measures to guarantee the safety of students and staff.

According to her, Governor Nasir Idris has directed the conduct of security awareness programmes for principals and school staff to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

She noted that similar sessions had earlier been held in Zuru, Yauri, Jega, Bunza, and Argungu, with the final session conducted in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The commissioner emphasised that principals, vice-principals, staff, and students all have vital roles to play in maintaining school security.

“We must not allow our collective psyche for peaceful living to be taken away by bandits,” she said.

She explained that the purpose of the forums was to ensure the smooth running of schools through heightened security consciousness for a conducive learning environment.

Bande also urged schools to maintain good relationships with their host communities, describing them as critical stakeholders in the security architecture of their locations.

She further advised principals to maintain regular contact with security agencies for professional guidance on security matters, stressing the need for proactive measures.

She commended Governor Idris for approving the deployment of security personnel to schools, noting that the move has strengthened the confidence of teachers and students to pursue their academic activities peacefully.

The commissioner also praised the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) for educating school principals on security awareness and proactive safety measures.

Speaking at the meeting, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Kebbi State Command, ACP Yakubu Lawal Gumi, cautioned principals against negligence that could give criminals access to schools.

“You must manage your schools with security consciousness. Ensure adequate lighting, as criminals detest exposure, and remain alert to suspicious characters,” he advised.

Similarly, the Deputy Commandant of the NSCDC, Wale Henry, decried the porous nature of some schools, stressing the need for proper fencing.

“The pillars of security include proper fencing, vigilance, and intelligent personnel manning school gates,” he said.

He also warned principals and teachers to be alert to internal security threats, citing cases of cultism and other moral challenges among students, and emphasised the need for strict monitoring to safeguard students from negative external influences.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Colonel Danladi Hassan Ribah, confirmed that Governor Nasir Idris’ directive to secure school environments across Kebbi State has been implemented.

He said the security meetings with principals were aimed at consolidating efforts toward creating a safe and conducive learning environment.

On the issue of the de-boarding of some boarding schools, Col. Ribah disclosed that a committee had submitted its report and that the state government was awaiting the governor’s final decision.