DSS Rescues Two Kidnapped Kaduna Pastors, Arrests Three Suspects

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Niger State have rescued two pastors and a church member abducted by armed bandits in Kaduna State.

The victims, Idi Buhari, Emmanuel Jacob, and Suleiman Adamu, were kidnapped on January 9, 2026, at the Gwagwada area of Chikun Local Government Area while travelling through Kugosi to Sarkin Pawa in Niger State to officiate a wedding ceremony.

Receiving the rescued pastors, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Joseph Hayab, said the victims were safely rescued from the bush by DSS operatives during ongoing security operations in Niger State.

Hayab commended the DSS for what he described as courageous, timely, and selfless service to the nation, noting that the successful rescue brought immense relief to the church and families of the victims.

He said the safe return of the abducted pastors had renewed hope that criminal elements could be defeated through sustained and coordinated security efforts.

The CAN chairman noted that insecurity could only be effectively tackled through cooperation among security agencies, faith leaders, and the general public, warning that criminals thrive when communities are divided.

Meanwhile, DSS operatives of the Niger and Kaduna State Command, in a joint operation, also arrested three suspects linked to the incident. The suspects are also involved in arms and ammunition courier, and they operate along the Kwara–Niger–Katsina–Kaduna axis.

According to one of the suspects, Kwalo, they transport the ammunition through motor parks and rural routes to evade security checkpoints.

He said they received a consignment from a courier at Tegina Motor Park in Niger State and handed it over to Kawu, who subsequently passed it to Iro Malam Iro for onward delivery.

Iro was said to have conveyed the ammunition from Tegina to Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, where it was allegedly delivered to an unidentified recipient after he was directed to use specific routes to avoid detection.

Kwalo received N50,000 for collecting the consignment, Kawu earned N5,000 as a middleman, while Iro was paid N20,000 as a courier.

During interrogation, Kwalo claimed he was deceived into handling the consignment, alleging that the sender told him it contained tantalite, a precious stone, concealed in sacks of millet to prevent theft.

Reacting to the arrests and rescue of the abducted pastors, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), said the operation reflected the commitment of the DSS and other security agencies to protecting lives and property.

Shuaibu commended the DSS leadership for its sustained efforts, assuring residents that the Kaduna State Government, under Governor Uba Sani, remains committed not only to maintaining peace but to sustaining it.

He urged citizens to support security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious activities, stressing that security is a shared responsibility and that continued collaboration is critical to curbing criminality across the state.