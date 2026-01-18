Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Murder Of Housewife, Six Children In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three principal suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a housewife and her six children at Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the arrests followed intelligence-led operations carried out on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The operation was coordinated under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that the suspects were arrested during a sting operation that lasted through the night.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a team of crack operatives successfully apprehended three suspected masterminds behind the brutal killing of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters,” Kiyawa said.

The suspects were identified as Umar Auwalu, 23, of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters; Isyaku Yakubu, also known as Chebe, 40, of Sagagi Quarters; and Yakubu Abdulaziz, popularly called Wawo, 21, of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters.

Police revealed that Umar Auwalu, alleged to be the leader of the syndicate and a nephew of the deceased, confessed to orchestrating the attack.

“During interrogation, the principal suspect confessed to the crime and further admitted that the syndicate had been involved in several violent attacks in the recent past, including the killing and burning of two housewives at Tudun Yola Quarters,” the Command’s spokesperson stated.

Items recovered from the suspects include blood-stained clothes, two mobile phones belonging to the deceased, a cutlass, a club (locally known as gora), and an undisclosed amount of cash allegedly stolen from the crime scene.

“These recoveries are critical to the ongoing investigation, which is still in progress,” Kiyawa added.

The Command commended the officers involved in the operation and appreciated the members of the public for their cooperation.

“The Command assures the good people of Kano State that it remains fully committed to ensuring that all perpetrators of criminal acts are brought to justice,” the statement concluded.

The tragic incident, which shocked residents of Dorayi Chiranchi, has continued to draw widespread condemnation and renewed calls for community vigilance across the state.