Awujale: Ogun LG Halts Selection Process

The Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Dare Alebiosun, has directed the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and the Awujale kingmakers to suspend the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The directive followed alleged receipt of petitions, security reports and complaints from concerned individuals, including allegations of irregularities and inducement in the selection process.

The decision was conveyed in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council and signed by the Secretary to the Local Government Chairman, Oke Adebanjo.

According to the letter, the action was taken after due consideration of the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the government to set aside an appointment where it considers such action necessary in the interest of peace, order and good governance.

“In taking this decision, government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so,” the letter stated.

It added that, based on the reports available to the local government, it had elected to act proactively and without further delay to forestall any breakdown of peace and protect and preserve the sacred traditional institution of the Ijebu Kingdom.

Consequently, the local government directed the kingmakers to halt the Awujale selection process forthwith and await further directives regarding the continuation of the exercise.

The letter did not disclose the specific details of the petitions or security reports that informed the decision.