Kaduna: Activist Decries Abductions In Kajuru, Chikun, Urges Security Beef-Up

Human rights activist, Steven Kefas, has called for a beef up of security in Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna over the spate of abductions in those places.

Kefas made the call during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

He said the terrorists come in to the communities “for fun,” take women and children to the bush and sometimes release one person and say, “You go get ransom for us”.

“In Kajuru and Chikun local governments, to be precise, and also Kauru, there are cases of kidnapping that seem to be on the rise,” he said on Thursday’s edition of the breakfast show.

“What happened on Sunday is just because the number was kind of high, that is why it made the headlines. But it is a daily occurrence in those areas,” he added.

He claimed the areas lack road network, telecommunication network, electricity, and even schools, and believes the people living there are at the mercy of terrorists.

“The people there are living in fear, like these terrorists come into the village and pack 10, 20 people and take them to their camp. No form of resistance from anybody, you know. So it is their reality,” he said.

READ ALSO: [Kaduna Abduction] No Inconsistency In Police Communication – Spokesman

Abduction, Initial Denial

On Sunday, gunmen attacked three churches in Kumi Wali village, Kajuru local Government Area of the North-West state. Over a 100 people kidnapped, raising concerns over safety of people in rural communities.

Police authorities initially said the incident did not happen but backtracked hours later and have now deployed operatives to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

But Kefas has expressed dissatisfaction over the initial denial of the mass abduction.

“They kept saying it never happened, but you know, eventually the conversation went out of control. They had to admit that this happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has visited the affected community and has assured them of a speedy return of the abductees.

“We are talking about the sanctity of human life and dignity here. And that is the reason why we will go to any length, collaborating with the security agencies, to ensure the quick return of our people here in Kurmin Wali,” the governor said during the Wednesday visit.

“It is the responsibility of Kaduna State government to protect the lives and property of the people,” he assured them.