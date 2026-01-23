Kuru Attack: Plateau PDP Demands Action, Accuses Govt Of Failing To Protect Lives

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned the killing of seven persons at a mining site in Kuru District, Jos South Local Government Area, describing the attack as a “brutality of senseless killings” and a grim reminder of the worsening security situation in the state.

The condemnation comes barely a day after the Nigerian Army confirmed that seven illegal miners were shot dead in the early hours of Thursday when suspected armed bandits attacked an illegal mining site at Capitex, Kuru. Troops of Sector 6, Operation Safe Haven, had said the attackers struck around 1:00 a.m., leaving seven locals dead before fleeing the area.

In a press statement issued on Friday, and signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Choji Dalyop, the opposition party said the latest killings expose what it described as the government’s “egregious failure” to protect lives and guarantee basic security.

“We have noted with great concern and issued a strong condemnation of the tragic killing of seven innocent citizens in their prime at a mining site in Wat of Kuru District, Jos South LGA of Plateau State,” the party said, adding that the victims were killed by “enemies of the state.”

The PDP linked the Kuru attack to what it described as a long-standing and poorly addressed security crisis in Plateau State, warning that repeated incidents of violence continue to erode public confidence in governance and democracy.

“The senseless loss of life is a gloomy testament to the ongoing security crisis and the government’s lack of pro-activeness and apparent indifference to the safety and welfare of the people it was elected to serve,” the statement read.

Referencing the 1999 Constitution, the party argued that the protection of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of government, stressing that repeated attacks and the failure to bring perpetrators to justice amount to a “severe dereliction of duty” under Section 14(2) of the Constitution.

The PDP also recalled the report of a fact-finding committee set up by Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang in 2025 to probe incessant killings in the state. According to the party, the report revealed that many attackers allegedly came from neighbouring states and that violence had spread across at least 420 communities.

The report, the party noted, indicated that thousands of people—mostly women, children and the elderly—had been displaced, with nearly 12,000 lives reportedly lost over time.

“Plateau State cannot afford to treat such atrocities as business as usual,” the PDP said, warning that the violence is “well coordinated, deliberate and devastating,” and threatens the state’s image as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

Against this backdrop, the party issued three key demands: a transparent and impartial investigation into the Kuru killings with findings made public; the swift prosecution of those responsible to ensure accountability and deterrence; and the development of a clear, actionable security plan to address the root causes of insecurity.

“The art of rhetoric and empty condemnations alone will not suffice,” the statement added. “The people demand action, justice and a government that prioritises human life over political power.”

The PDP said it stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and affected communities, while urging both national and international stakeholders to closely monitor the renewed wave of insecurity and human rights situation in Plateau State, with a view to ensuring swift and decisive action.

The Army has said troops remain deployed in Kuru and surrounding areas, with sustained intelligence-driven operations ongoing to track and apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.