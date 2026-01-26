APC States Benefit More From FG, Gov Yusuf’s Defection Not Personal — Kabiru Dakata

The Director General of the Kano State Signage and Advertising Agency, Kabiru Dakata, has dismissed the speculation that Governor Abba Yusuf dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party for personal ambitions.

Dakata, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, said the governor’s planned move to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was aimed at alligning the Kano with the government at the centre.

According to him, APC states benefit more from the Federal Government, compared to states controlled by the opposition.

He said Yusuf’s defection would attract more funding and intervention from the centre.

“The neighbouring states that are in the All Progressive Congress (APC) are benefiting more from the centre than Kano State, and I don’t see it as something wrong for the centre to favour states that are under the political party — that is the All Progressive State (APC). So it is not an indictment.

“It’s an opportunity for the party to do better in the state controlling,” he stated.

Speaking further on the governor’s action, he said, “If a political leader believes that he can perform better on a particular platform, I think he should be encouraged to take that step. So that’s all about it; it is not about his personal ambition.”

Dakata further explained that a major project in the state that had been stalled due to paucity of funds had received funding, following Governor Yusuf’s alignment with the Federal Government.

“All three past governors tried their best, His Excellency Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje all tried their best. When His Excellency Abba Yusuf Kabir came, he did part of the project, and completed part of the project.

“Because of this alignment, the Federal Government has approved more than ₦46 billion for the project, that is the Wuju-Wuju project, he said.

“Not about his personal interest, and a political leader believes that he can perform on a particular platform, I think he should be encouraged to take that step,” he added.

Gov’s Defection

The Kano State governor last week resigned from the NNPP, after weeks of speculation, and is expected to formally join the APC on Monday, January 26, 2026.

He conveyed his decision in a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward of the NNPP in Gwale Local Government Area, with effect from January 23, 2026, citing persistent internal crises and the need to protect the overall interests of the people of the state as his reason for leaving the party.

According to him, these disagreements have deepened divisions and weakened unity within the party.

But the National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) condemned the resignation of Yusuf from the party, describing his decision as a betrayal of the mandate entrusted to him by the people.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the party faulted the governor’s claim that the NNPP was engulfed in an unresolved internal crisis, insisting that such claims were unfounded and made after the fact.

The governor’s decision has also deepened the friction between him and one of his predecessors, Musa Kwankwaso, who is also the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement — a strong grassroots following which has historically shaped politics in Kano for years.