Four Killed, Two Soldiers Missing In Plateau Attack

No fewer than four persons, including a soldier and three suspected bandits, have been killed in a coordinated attack on Sabon Gari and Zurak communities in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, while two soldiers have been declared missing.

Military sources disclosed that troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) thwarted the attack after receiving intelligence that armed bandits had mobilised about 200 motorcycles in preparation for an assault on Kampani community. The troops were immediately placed on red alert to prevent the planned invasion.

“At about 1703 hours, the bandits moved towards Sabon Gari and fired sporadically which prompted troops to mobilise and confront the bandits,” a source said.

It was gathered that the attackers regrouped in large numbers and launched a second offensive on Zurak while troops were carrying out clearance operations in Sabon Gari.

Subsequently, the troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the criminals to flee with casualties.

“During the firefight, troops neutralised three bandits and recovered two motorcycles, two AK-47 magazines and 13 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition,” the source said, stressing that “the bandits were also sighted evacuating their casualties across the river line at Zurak.”

The military source disclosed a Corporal was killed in action during the exchange of gunfire. His rifle and a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube were reportedly taken by the fleeing assailants. Two other soldiers Trooper Aminu Rasheed and Private Aliu Yakubu were declared missing in action.

According to a military source, “Troops are currently conducting search and rescue operations to recover the missing soldiers and civil police personnel,” adding that arrangements had been concluded to evacuate the remains of the slain soldier to a morgue on February 3, 2026.

The source described the attack as part of an emerging pattern where armed groups strike multiple locations simultaneously to distract security forces and conceal their primary targets.

The source further warned that intelligence suggests criminal elements displaced from other conflict theatres may be relocating to forested areas across Wase in Plateau State as well as neighbouring Alkaleri and Karim Lamido Local Government Areas of Bauchi and Taraba states.

“The attack on troops on multiple fronts highlights the emerging trend of threat elements advancing towards multiple targets and conducting feint operations prior to attacks ostensibly to conceal their real target.

“Troops of Operation Enduring Peace in conjunction with 33 Brigade and Operation Whirl Stroke will conduct offensive operations at identified and suspected bandit hideouts in adjoining forests in the coming days to deny them freedom of action,” the source stated.